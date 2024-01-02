HEAD TOPICS

The Power of Intentions in Creating Change

Change coach Niamh Ennis suggests that intentions are more effective than resolutions in bringing about change. Aligning your thoughts with what is important can help manifest your intentions.

Resolutions and manifesting are overrated; intentions are the best way to instigate change, according to change coach Niamh Ennis. When you align your thoughts about what is important, with what you want to create in your life, your intention appears.

