The Power of I'm Grand Mam: A Podcast That Helps People Sleep

More queer books out there is just a good thing! “Early on, we got a DM on Instagram, one girl said that she was suffering with chronic back pain right,” Kevin Twomey tells me. “She hadn’t slept, she was in an awful way, it had impacted her life so much.

She couldn’t go up the stairs, so she had to sleep downstairs! She admitted to us that she was just feeling like such a poor version of herself, and then she listened to us for the first time, and she spent the night laughing and listening to two or three episodes in a row, and she said she had the best sleep of her life, because she had laughed and cried and was so exhausted – trying to keep up with our Cork accents probably – that she finally had asleep and I was like… isn’t that just class?!” he smiles. “Forget your ASMR and your NyQuil, I remember sending it to my mam and I was like ‘I’m helping people sleep god dammit!’’ This is the power of I’m Grand Mam, the podcas





stellarmagazine » / 🏆 25. in İE We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Fisheries watchdog entitled to impose fish weighing at ‘landing’ stageJudge said the power to require a monitored weighing on landing was not a new power

Source: IrishTimes - 🏆 3. / 98 Read more »

Viewers commend GAA star for opening up on cocaine addiction alongside his mamThe Westmeath star sought help after seeing a video of himself asleep in a rural pub after a four-day binge without sleep

Source: IrishMirror - 🏆 4. / 98 Read more »

10 Texts You’ve Definitely Received From MamThe website for Irish women

Source: Herdotie - 🏆 15. / 63 Read more »

This mam is being praised for the note she gave to her ex’s new girlfriendThe website for Irish women

Source: Herdotie - 🏆 15. / 63 Read more »

Mam of three explains cheap ways to entertain kids indoors & away from screensMum of three active boys and CEO of KIDstore.ie, Lynn Mooney-Murray, shares her top ideas for a successful afternoon spent indoors with no temptation for the kids to turn to their electronics

Source: RSVPMagazine - 🏆 7. / 76 Read more »

Jess Redden says she's 'learning to be uncomfortable' as a new mamJess Redden has revealed that she is 'learning to be uncomfortable' as a new mam and being able to 'control the controlables'.

Source: VIP Magazine - 🏆 24. / 51 Read more »