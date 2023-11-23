The Power of I'm Grand Mam: A Podcast That Helps People Sleep

More queer books out there is just a good thing! “Early on, we got a DM on Instagram, one girl said that she was suffering with chronic back pain right,” Kevin Twomey tells me. “She hadn’t slept, she was in an awful way, it had impacted her life so much.
She couldn’t go up the stairs, so she had to sleep downstairs! She admitted to us that she was just feeling like such a poor version of herself, and then she listened to us for the first time, and she spent the night laughing and listening to two or three episodes in a row, and she said she had the best sleep of her life, because she had laughed and cried and was so exhausted – trying to keep up with our Cork accents probably – that she finally had asleep and I was like… isn’t that just class?!” he smiles. “Forget your ASMR and your NyQuil, I remember sending it to my mam and I was like ‘I’m helping people sleep god dammit!’’ This is the power of I’m Grand Mam, the podcas
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: IrishTimes - 🏆 3. / 98 Read more »
Source: IrishMirror - 🏆 4. / 98 Read more »
Source: Herdotie - 🏆 15. / 63 Read more »
Source: Herdotie - 🏆 15. / 63 Read more »
Source: RSVPMagazine - 🏆 7. / 76 Read more »
Source: VIP Magazine - 🏆 24. / 51 Read more »