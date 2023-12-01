The Pogues' Christmas Classic Inspired by Irish-American Writer

The Pogues' Christmas classic owes its iconic name to the work of Irish-American writer J.P. Donleavy. Fairytale of New York by The Pogues and featuring Kirsty McColl is about two lovers falling between the cracks of alcoholism and drug abuse at Christmas time and still finding love for each other. The Pogues' festive hit drew on the name of an earlier play and novel by Irish-American writer, J.P. Donleavy.





rtenews » / 🏆 1. in İE We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Irish Journalism Awards: The Irish Times has 37 nominees shortlistedEntries are spread across a range of categories including arts, business, crime, foreign affairs coverage, news, investigative and politics

Source: IrishTimes - 🏆 3. / 98 Read more »

Irish tweed: how the next generation of Irish designers are reinterpreting the heritage textileIrish tweed has a fascinating history, one that continues to evolve as each generation reinterprets it with their own vision.

Source: image_magazine - 🏆 17. / 59 Read more »

Bonhams to hold its first ever Irish sale on Irish soil this monthWith 57 offices worldwide, Dublin is now the 15th global selling location for the 230-year-old auction house

Source: IrishTimes - 🏆 3. / 98 Read more »

The Bear Season 3 Is Coming: Here's EYNTKSTELLAR Magazine, Irish Fashion, Irish Women's Magazine, Irish Beauty, shops in Ireland, celebrity news, glossy magazine, Fade Street, make-up tips, Irish style, Vip Magazine Group

Source: stellarmagazine - 🏆 25. / 51 Read more »

Irish social welfare bonuses due to land before ChristmasThe dates for the payment of bonuses announced in last month's Budget have been revealed

Source: IrishMirror - 🏆 4. / 98 Read more »

Best Beauty Buys for ChristmasAs well as being a lovely present, gift sets are also a great way to save money on the products you love as they're usually at a lower price - we have amassed our top picks

Source: RSVPMagazine - 🏆 7. / 76 Read more »