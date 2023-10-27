The Oxford Dictionary International Word of The Year Has Been Revealed…

Oxford Dictionaries have announced that “vape” is their international word of the year for 2014 as a result of the rise in the use of electronic cigarettes.
“As vaping has gone mainstream, with celebrities from Lindsay Lohan to Barry Manilow giving it a go, and with growing public debate on the public dangers and the need for regulation, so the language usage of the word vape and related terms in 2014 has shown a marked increase,” said editorial director, Judy Pearsall.
Staff at the dictionary also explained that the verb vape means to inhale or exhale the vapour of e-cigarettes but that the word can also be used as a noun. Other words that were shortlisted for the top spot include “bae” which is a term of endearment for your romantic partner, mainly used on social media and in hip-hop music, while “indyref” was also selected following on from the Scottish Independence poll this year. headtopics.com
The term “vape” was added to the online dictionary and it is being looked at for inclusion in the print edition of the Oxford English Dictionary. Did your favourite authors make the list? The shortlist for the An Post Irish Book Awards 2023 has been revealedDid your favourite authors make the list? The shortlist for the An Post Irish Book Awards 2023 has been revealedDuchess of CambridgeThis Irish hotel is perfect if you want to live like Blair WaldorfThis Dublin pub already has its Christmas decorations up and they’re incrediblePeople who put their Christmas decorations up early are happier, science...