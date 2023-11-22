The Overlooked Connection Between Housing and Health

From air and water pollution to a chronic lack of footpaths, decisions we make about how and where to build houses have a long-term impact on health. People living in housing built after 2001 are more likely to drive and travel further than those living in older housing. New housing areas beyond Dublin’s M50 have virtually no public transport. Good housing policy also means good transport policy, good planning policy, good economic policy and good social policy.

But in the drive for an ever increasing supply of new housing we have overlooked a key part of the discussion: good housing policy is also good health policy. Where and how we live matters for our wellbeing. In the drive to increase housing supply that has been forgotten. We saw this illustrated during Covid when people were suddenly confined to home. A longitudinal study in Australia demonstrated howmade residents more vulnerable to the impacts of repeated lockdowns. Across the world those living in apartments discovered a new appreciation of their balconies, however small they were





