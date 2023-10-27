The Olympics started last night and people are already comparing the stadium to a vagina

And while the majority of the world were in awe at the display, there were some seedy minded individuals who were quick to point out that the stadium resembled something entirely different.

Is it me? Or whenever they do a fly over of the Olympics opening ceremony, does it look like a giant vagina?I'm A CelebDaniel O’Donnell is latest celeb tipped to join Dancing With The StarsFamous WAG and presenter tipped to replace Holly Willoughby on This MorningGiovanni Pernice’s future on Strictly revealed after shock departureLucy Kennedy is back with a bang after moving in with Corrie legend Simon...

Read more:

Herdotie »

EU leaders meet as union grapples with its response to fallout from two major wars on its doorstepIt comes as Irish Government urges all Irish citizens to leave Lebanon Read more ⮕

Worried About Fireworks? Here Are Some Tips To Keep Your Dog Safe This HalloweenSTELLAR Magazine, Irish Fashion, Irish Women's Magazine, Irish Beauty, shops in Ireland, celebrity news, glossy magazine, Fade Street, make-up tips, Irish style, Vip Magazine Group Read more ⮕

The Irish Times wins five awards at Irish Food Writing AwardsWinners of annual food writing awards announced at ceremony in RDS Read more ⮕

Simone Biles forced to drop out of Olympics team final due to injurySimone Biles is facing heartbreak as she has been forced to withdraw from the Olympics today after suffering an injury. Read more ⮕

Netflix Orders Fourth Season of Orange is the New BlackThe website for Irish women Read more ⮕

Sales of Duchess Kate’s €65 white runners have recently DOUBLED!The website for Irish women Read more ⮕