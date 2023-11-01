HEAD TOPICS

The Nipple Bra: 'This isn't the freak show it sounds like!'

You might have heard the phrase “free the nipple”, and maybe you noticed a recent fashion trend where women are choosing to go braless.But Kim Kardashian...

But Kim Kardashian – never one to miss a business opportunity – has launched 'the nipple bra' which does exactly what it says on the tin. Laura Mullet is a fashion expert and journalist and she explained the trend, and reviews this new product from SKIMS.'You are told you are going to regret it when you are older' - Author Sheila O'Flanagan on choosing to be childless'I don't regret it for a second' - Life without children can be full of joy and meaning

