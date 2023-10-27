The newest eyebrow trend is here and it’s perfect for Hallowe’en

But the newest eyebrow trend is one you’ll be seeing everywhere this Hallowe’en…and you won’t have to take on a Dark Wizard to achieve the look.
When I decide to be a #weirdo ? ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⚡️Details⚡️ @anastasiabeverlyhills dip brow "darkbrown" / gel eyeliner "jet" @morphebrushes 35b palette @fentybeauty "trophy wife" highlighter on my lid and ckeekbones @iikonn lashes "slay" (Code SHINYBEAUTIZ for 25%off at checkout ?) @nyxcosmetics liquid lipstick "alien"⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ _____________________________________________...
Headed out to #akihabara today to track down a special vinyl toy for a special friend from a shop Nick took me to last week. Except The store I remembered was the wrong one. I had No record of the other store, couldn't get a hold of nick, my Phone's GPS doesn't work, the data is limited, the free wifi was ghosting me and my batt was getting low. the endless sea of multi level gaming and toy shops made it impossible for me to retrace my steps. headtopics.com
Closeup ?⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⚡️Details⚡️ @anastasiabeverlyhills dip brow "darkbrown" / gel eyeliner "jet" @morphebrushes 35b palette (yellow shade all over the eye) @fentybeauty "trophy wife" highlighter on the lid @iikonn lashes "slay" (Code SHINYBEAUTIZ for 25%off at checkout ?) ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ _____________________________________________...
Move over #wavybrows 〰〰 ⚡️⚡️Lightning brows coming through ⚡️⚡️ ||Products used|| MAC Silver pigment•Clear lipglass•Spiked Brow pencil and Dark brunette pomade•Smolder eye kohl #edgy #lightningbrows #squigglybrows #brows #browsonfleek #motd #lotd #beauty #beautyblogger #makeup #makeupmafia #makeupbyme #makeupaddict #makeupartist #makeupoftheday #mua #vegas_nay #anastasiabeverlyhill #hudabeauty #wakeupandmakeup #dressyourface #undiscovered_muas #nikkietutorials #ilovemakeup #maccosmetics... headtopics.com