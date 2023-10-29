The newest contestant for Survival of the Fittest has been revealed

Tia Latham became the first of the contestants to be eliminated after the public vote (and the boy’s decision) on Monday night.

And now Metisse Campbell is the next competitor set to be heading to the South African Savannah to join the ITV2 show. “I’m really looking forward to making new friends with the Girls and then with the Boys, whether it’s friendships or relationships.

"I'm really looking forward to making new friends with the Girls and then with the Boys, whether it's friendships or relationships. "I feel like this will be a good place to go and meet people. Hopefully I'll find love, I do really want a boyfriend."

The reality TV programme pits 12 singletons (six girls and six lads, naturally) against each other in a bid to determine which is the superior sex. And ahead of her entrance to The Lodge on Tuesday night, Metisse weighed in on who she thinks will be winning the tasks from now on.“I do think females are the stronger sex, not just in regards to this show but in life, I think women are so much stronger.”

"I do think females are the stronger sex, not just in regards to this show but in life, I think women are so much stronger." "We are stronger minded, we are the mothers, we are the nurturers. It's about time that men were put down a little bit. They need to get off their pedestal."

