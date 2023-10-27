The Most Unfortunate Spelling Mistake Ever: Thank You Note Goes Viral

When you’re a parent, there’s nothing better than getting a handwritten thank you note from your little son or daughter. However, we imagine this Dad was actually a bit offended with his one.

Reddit user Imtheotherguynow posted the above picture to the image sharing website along with the caption: “Made breakfast for my kids this morning and my youngest left this note.” Clearly the poor child got the words “cook” and “c**k” mixed up. Awkward. The good news is that the daddy in question thought the child’s innocent slip-up was hilarious. To be completely honest, we were in absolute stitches when we saw the note as well.

Read more:

Herdotie »

L’Aube Rouge review: One of those unfortunate works in which problems stand out more clearly than strengthsWexford Festival Opera 2023: Strong singing and the orchestra playing a blinder can’t mask the disjointedness Read more ⮕

People are cracking up over this M&S bikini that looks period-stainedPeople have been taking the piss out of M&S over a pair of bikini bottoms that have a red ombré pattern in a pretty unfortunate place. Read more ⮕

Guy tries to date six women in one night, it backfires hilariouslyThe website for Irish women Read more ⮕

Gift Grub: Who Should Be Honoured In The New Irish Women's Museum?There's been talk of a brand new National Women's Museum to honour wonderful Irish women. The idea is to highlight the achievements of women in Ireland from ... Read more ⮕

Morgan Freeman responds after women come forward with sexual harassment claimsEight women accused the actor of inappropriate behaviour and harassment on Thursday. Read more ⮕

– Survey Shows Men Struggle More Than Women with Work-Life BalanceThe website for Irish women Read more ⮕