The Magic of Mushrooms: Unraveling the Secrets of the Forest

They inspire fashion designers, scientists, chefs and foragers, and we are only just beginning to unravel the magic of mushrooms.To enter a quiet forest, gaze up and up to the tops of the trees, moving against the sky, inhaling their beauty and sound as they translate the wind, evokes a sense of wonder and peace.
Though calm and tranquil, we become aware of the vibrant life forces all around us, so that we can sense the pulse of nature in the earth, trees, mosses, and the myriad life that comprise this earth. It’s at these times one gets a feeling that perhaps another entity is overseeing matters, looking after us in ways we cannot even imagine. It can be almost spiritual, the sense that this woodland is in fact one large entity, many limbed and covering vast areas, yet functioning as a unit. Until recently, we had very little understanding of the communities that trees have created, an understanding clearly grasped in ancient times by those that lived as part of that community.Turning our heads to look down to roots and the forest floor, we discover where the real magic happens
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: image_magazine - 🏆 17. / 59 Read more »
Source: image_magazine - 🏆 17. / 59 Read more »
Source: TheGlossMag - 🏆 9. / 68 Read more »
Source: image_magazine - 🏆 17. / 59 Read more »
Source: IrishTimes - 🏆 3. / 98 Read more »