The Lions: A Rich History or an Archaic Institution?

AS WE SAT there on the 15th floor of a high-rise building in the offices of a London insurance firm, listening to Andy Farrell talking about a huge honour in his career, we found ourselves thinking about what the Lions really means these days. Players tell you that they still see it as the pinnacle to get selected as a British and Irish Lion, an exclusive club only open to four nations. There’s an undoubtedly rich history that still has allure.

Some of rugby’s great moments have come during Lions tours. Many fans count a Lions trip as a lifelong highlight. Other fans say it’s an archaic institution that just leaves their nation’s players fatigued. They see the Lions as the epitome of rugby’s worst smug, insular, upper-class, self-aggrandizing tendencies. There’s no doubt that the Lions in its current guise is a money-making machin





Andy Farrell Favourite for British & Irish Lions Head Coach RoleAndy Farrell is expected to be named the British & Irish Lions head coach. He will then focus on announcing his next Ireland squad and defending their Six Nations title. Farrell aims to challenge his squad to achieve a Grand Slam repeat, a feat last accomplished by an amateur England side in 1992.

Andy Farrell appointed as British & Irish Lions coach for Australia tourAndy Farrell has been confirmed as the coach for the British & Irish Lions tour to Australia. He has had a successful coaching career with Ireland, achieving a win rate of 81.4% in Tests.

