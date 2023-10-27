The lineup for Coachella is HERE and it’s incredible

Beyoncé, The Weeknd and Eminem will headline Coachella this year, once again retuning to Colorado Desert, California.It has been a 12 month guessing game as many tried to predict this years lineup – with many rumours circulating that Destiny’s Child would be making a comeback for the event, however we now have confirmation that this is not true.

The bill of acts set to play this year trumps many previous years with Kygo, HAIM, French Montana, Sigrid and Deorro too set for the stage. The lineup was released in the early hours of this morning and already has fans set and waiting to buy tickets as they go on sale January 5 and can be purchasedTickets cost $504 (€418), which includes your shuttle buses and camping pass. Many celebrities too attend Coachella every year to party, and are often spotted around the crowd. Regulars to the festival include Sarah Hyland, Selena Gomez, Justin Bieber, Kendall Jenner and Vanessa Hudgens.

