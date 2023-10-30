The Liffey is important to Dubliners. So why don’t we show it some love?

Artist Fergal McCarthy's dedication to engaging with the river is rare, but it’s beautiful. I wish there was more of that. Photograph: Dara Mac Donaill
When the album Kid A by Radiohead was released in 2000, I recall the exact moment one of the song’s lyrics stopped me in my tracks. On How To Disappear Completely, Thom Yorke sang, “I float down the Liffey”. I was taken aback by how this gigantic band, a band that always seemed otherworldly to the point of alien to my teenage self, knew about my hometown river.
The river is important to Dubliners, even if we're not quite sure why. It's part of the rhythm of the city. A constant. It's a source of literal and figurative reflection. It creates a divide. And like many city centre rivers, it feels somewhat amputated from its beginning and end. The Liffey is the Liffey. It just is. But the Liffey also "isn't", in that it's not used, not outwardly loved, not celebrated. Its presence, as fundamental as it is, can feel flat.
One of the chronic issues Dublin suffers from is a lack of use of what we have, compounded by too much of what we don’t need. Theis just that – will define the city for the next while, and I’ve yet to hear a single Government politician say one meaningful thing about it. Weretackled, the housing crisis would be much less acute. Were AirBnB banned – because the “regulations” don’t work and aren’t policed – there would be many more rooms, flats and houses to rent.
Utilising the Liffey should not just be about commercial enterprises. Sure, we'd all love to see bars and restaurants and performances spaces in barges – in fact, that would be magical – but we need to think more about providing a quality of life for people that doesn't involve paying hand over fist for a night out. That means making the Liffey swimmable, clean, safe, and open to all, not another public space monetised or curtailed upon "regeneration".