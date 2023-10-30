Artist Fergal McCarthy's dedication to engaging with the river is rare, but it’s beautiful. I wish there was more of that. Photograph: Dara Mac Donaill

When the album Kid A by Radiohead was released in 2000, I recall the exact moment one of the song’s lyrics stopped me in my tracks. On How To Disappear Completely, Thom Yorke sang, “I float down the Liffey”. I was taken aback by how this gigantic band, a band that always seemed otherworldly to the point of alien to my teenage self, knew about my hometown river.

The river is important to Dubliners, even if we’re not quite sure why. It’s part of the rhythm of the city. A constant. It’s a source of literal and figurative reflection. It creates a divide. And like many city centre rivers, it feels somewhat amputated from its beginning and end. The Liffey is the Liffey. It just is. But the Liffey also “isn’t”, in that it’s not used, not outwardly loved, not celebrated. Its presence, as fundamental as it is, can feel flat. headtopics.com

One of the chronic issues Dublin suffers from is a lack of use of what we have, compounded by too much of what we don’t need. Theis just that – will define the city for the next while, and I’ve yet to hear a single Government politician say one meaningful thing about it. Weretackled, the housing crisis would be much less acute. Were AirBnB banned – because the “regulations” don’t work and aren’t policed – there would be many more rooms, flats and houses to rent.

Utilising the Liffey should not just be about commercial enterprises. Sure, we’d all love to see bars and restaurants and performances spaces in barges – in fact, that would be magical – but we need to think more about providing a quality of life for people that doesn’t involve paying hand over fist for a night out. That means making the Liffey swimmable, clean, safe, and open to all, not another public space monetised or curtailed upon “regeneration”. headtopics.com

Dubliners urged to check EuroMillions tickets as €500k prize remains unclaimedThe National Lottery is appealing to Dublin EuroMillions players to check their tickets as a EuroMillions Plus top prize worth €500,000 remains unclaimed. Read more ⮕

Pollution on the Liffey: Algal blooms at Blessington a threat to Dublin’s drinking waterThe Poulaphouca Reservoir in Co Wicklow, which supplies an estimated 50 per cent of Dublin’s drinking water, is at huge risk from pollution Read more ⮕

First we had climate denial, now we have the great net-zero conSeventy-five of the world’s largest 112 fossil fuel companies have committed to reaching net zero but most are continuing to invest in climate-damaging projects Read more ⮕

Matthew Perry tackling Friends quiz on Graham Norton Show was great TVMatthew Perry made a memorable appearance on The Graham Norton Show, back in 2016, where it was confirmed that he never worked as a transponster. Read more ⮕

– Six Great Causes To Get Behind This WeekThe website for Irish women Read more ⮕

'Rassie said great things are never achieved in ideal conditions'Springboks skipper Siya Kolisi said the people of South Africa have driven them to glory again. Read more ⮕