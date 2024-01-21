The Last of Us Part II: A Game that Overcame Bigotry and Hatred

The Last of Us Part II made significant waves in gaming. Broadly welcomed by gamers and critics alike, with a loud minority decrying that the complexities of LGBTQ characters had made their way into “muh games”.

Deep into a Trump presidency, forced inside by a global pandemic, the dark side of post-gamer-gate gamers did their best to distract from the simple fact that The Last of Us Part II was (and is) an excellent game that will be remembered as one of the best narrative-driven games of all time. Thankfully, the game itself outshone their bigotry and hatred and was a huge success critically and commercially. Playing a game developed pre-(real world)pandemic, set in a post-apocalyptic world caused by a fictional pandemic, in our current post-pandemic world is an interesting experience., of course. It’s still a fitting sequel to its incredible predecessor. The story still revolves around the cost of vengeance on our mind and sou





