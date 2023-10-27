The Kivin method could be the key to you getting the best oral sex ever

If the usual technique that’s always gotten you off is feeling a bit samey or isn’t working at all, it’s worth having your partner try something new.

That something new could be the Kivin method, a technique that’s been the subject of a lot of chat on the internet recently. Those claims include an orgasm in three minutes and a more intense climax because it stimulates more of the clitoris than traditional cunnilingus.“Put two fingers either side of her clitoris to raise and steady it and slowly sweep your tongue back and forth feeling for two tiny bumps on each side of the hood. Slowly increase your speed then using a finger from your free hand press into her perineum (the area between the entrance to the vagina and the anus).

Read more:

Herdotie »

Fired pharma worker tried to slip back ‘under the radar’ when boss took holidayClaim for unfair dismissal fails before the Workplace Relations Commission Read more ⮕

Tried & Tested: ‘Renew, Rebalance and Protect’ – Skincare from ElaveThe website for Irish women Read more ⮕

Alaska Airlines off-duty pilot allegedly tried to 'shut off engines' mid-flightThis week, Joseph Emerson pleaded not guilty to 83 counts of attempted murder and one count of endangering an aircraft following the incident Read more ⮕

Last night, Pat Kenny admitted he once tried to kidnap Gay Byrne, and the story is brilliantLast night, Pat Kenny admitted he once tried to kidnap Gay Byrne, and the story is brilliant. Read more ⮕

Stick A Pin In It: Bored? Feeling Blah? Maybe It’s Time You Tried Something NewThe website for Irish women Read more ⮕

Stardust inquests: Woman recalls holding friend’s shoulders to keep from falling and being trampledChristine Carr, who was 16 at the time of fire in which 48 young people died, described breathing in smoke ‘like tyres’ as she tried to escape Read more ⮕