The Killer: Michael Fassbender elevates David Fincher’s sleek, hollow entertainment

has nowhere to go, but it’s a pleasing enough meander around OCD and amorality. Based on a French graphic novel by Alexis “Matz” Nolent, and bolstered by the voiceover and presence of, The Killer allows Fincher to lean into his chilly gifts for genre, without too much exertion. Everybody is cruising, including the world-weary protagonist, who delivers his extensive narration with a practised flatline effect.

If you’re seeking the depth or punch of such obvious precursors as Le Samouraï, you’re in the wrong place, but Fassbender, at least, channels and subverts hard-boiled heroes of yore with enough heft to counterweight the hollowness of the drama., Fassbender’s nameless contract killer provides a TedTalk on his chosen profession while he goes about his job.

At home there’s a damsel in distress, and the titular killer heads out, nailgun in hand, for revenge. headtopics.com

A subplot or twist might have elevated Andrew Kevin Walker’s script above speech bubbles, but a shadowy fight set-piece, Erik Messerschmidt’s cinematography, and Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross’s score make for sleek entertainment.The Movie Quiz: What Irish film was briefly the highest grossing ever at the domestic box office?

