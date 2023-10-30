The Kidnapping: A timely remember of Ireland’s contentious past

December 18th, 2023, will be the 40th anniversary of the rescue of kidnapped supermarket executive Don Tidey. His IRA abductors shot dead Garda recruit Gary Sheehan and Private Paddy Kelly as they escaped from their hideout in Derrada Wood near Ballinamore, Co Leitrim. The Kidnapping, a timely revisiting of those events, contains new information and fresh perspectives.

A strength of this book is it combines Mc Greevy’s interest in the big picture and historical backdrop with Conlon’s ability to forage for anecdote and detail. Conlon and McGreevy meticulously describe the circumstances leading to Tidey’s release 26 days later. Ten teams of soldiers and gardaí, including trainees, were searching forested uplands five miles north of Ballinamore. One recruit spotted two men crouched with guns, wearing military-style clothing. He shouted “Soldier, answer my call”. A burst of semi-automatic gunfire rang out.

The authors mine the accounts of several gardaí and soldiers who were involved in the saga. They don’t duck awkward issues In June 2008, the trial of 56-year-old Brendan McFarlane, a former IRA Maze escaper, charged in connection with Tidey’s abduction, collapsed at Dublin’s Special Criminal Court after prosecution evidence was ruled inadmissible. headtopics.com

They describe how Garda Donal Kelleher, shot in both legs in Derrada Wood, was not among the group of 15 from the rescue given a Scott medal for bravery in September 2021. He died of cancer in February 2023: three months later his widow and children received his posthumous award.

Tidey provides a detailed account of the exercises he used when chained, handcuffed and wearing a blindfold during his captivity. It involved a static contraction of muscles without any visible movement. He has never returned to Derrada Wood. headtopics.com

The Kelly boys were aged nine, six, four, and 11 weeks, when the IRA shot their father. Their mother, Caitriona, lost her own father shortly before her husband’s death. The account of the family’s difficult but ultimately successful struggle to not go under is harrowing.

