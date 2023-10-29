The key to a happy life involves gossiping, according to over 55s

Five days ago when it became apparently that the girl who bullied you in school was expecting her fifth child?
This morning when the lad you rode at Body & Soul slid into your DMs and then apologised because you weren’t the girl he was hoping to contact? Whenever it was, be safe in the knowledge that a fair amount of gossip is healthy, natural, and even necessary to a long and happy life.
That’s according to some over 55-year-olds anyway, who have so graciously provided us all with a comprehensive list of things that they believe contributes to a happy life.compiled the answers to reveal the secret to a happy life, and while many of their responses were to be expected (spending time with family, exercising, and laughing every day were all in the top 5), some of the answers were surprising enough.The first two we can get on board with, yeah. headtopics.com
“It’s fantastic to see so many respondents are happy with their lives – most people might think we’re happiest when we are younger,” said Joan Elliott, managing director of Bupa Care Services. “But the research shows there is much to look forward to as we grow older – having more time to pursue hobbies is just one thing to be excited about.”
37 percent of people polled said they are happier in their old age than they ever were before. Similarly, nine out of 10 respondents said they believed happiness was a major contributor to our overall wellness. headtopics.com
