The key to a happy life involves gossiping, according to over 55s

Five days ago when it became apparently that the girl who bullied you in school was expecting her fifth child?

This morning when the lad you rode at Body & Soul slid into your DMs and then apologised because you weren’t the girl he was hoping to contact? Whenever it was, be safe in the knowledge that a fair amount of gossip is healthy, natural, and even necessary to a long and happy life.

That’s according to some over 55-year-olds anyway, who have so graciously provided us all with a comprehensive list of things that they believe contributes to a happy life.compiled the answers to reveal the secret to a happy life, and while many of their responses were to be expected (spending time with family, exercising, and laughing every day were all in the top 5), some of the answers were surprising enough.The first two we can get on board with, yeah. headtopics.com

“It’s fantastic to see so many respondents are happy with their lives – most people might think we’re happiest when we are younger,” said Joan Elliott, managing director of Bupa Care Services. “But the research shows there is much to look forward to as we grow older – having more time to pursue hobbies is just one thing to be excited about.”

37 percent of people polled said they are happier in their old age than they ever were before. Similarly, nine out of 10 respondents said they believed happiness was a major contributor to our overall wellness. headtopics.com

Recipe: A Cool Pea and Cranberry SaladThe website for Irish women Read more ⮕

#MarRefMemories is trending and it will make your heart happyThe website for Irish women Read more ⮕

Halloween safety tips for pets: How can I keep my dog calm and happy during fireworks?Dogs commonly find the sound of fireworks terrifying because of their highly sensitive hearing, but there are ways to make the experience more bearable for them Read more ⮕

Fans Fume at TNT's coverage of Tyson Fury vs Francis NgannouFans are not happy with TNT Sports Read more ⮕

Happy Birthday Marc Jacobs! We Look At The A-List Ladies Who Love The New York DesignerThe website for Irish women Read more ⮕

Opinion: Britney was scrutinised during her first pregnancies, we can’t let that happen againIn case you missed the happy news, Britney Spears is pregnant with her third child and honestly, nobody deserves it more. Read more ⮕