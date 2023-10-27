The JOE quick-fire general knowledge quiz: Day 31

For the newly initiated out there, every day, we present players with 15 general knowledge quiz questions and three minutes to answer them.

When the answer is a number, spell out the number or put the digit in and a space.QUIZ: Which player has scored more Premier League goals?QUIZ: How well do you know the towns and villages of Dublin?QUIZ: Only the sharpest will get 100% in this General Knowledge test

Read more:

JOEdotie »

The JOE quick-fire general knowledge quiz: Day 30You know the drill. There are 15 general knowledge questions to answer but only three minutes to do this. Think you have what it takes? Read more ⮕

Angling Notes: a Celtic nations clash in the Albert BasinTeam Ireland wins the day in Newry, and then wins day two too Read more ⮕

Joaquin Phoenix and Rooney Mara welcome first child together, reportedly named RiverJoaquin Phoenix and Rooney Mara welcome first child together, reportedly named River. Read more ⮕

Strictly Come Dancing’s Ore Oduba and wife Portia welcome baby boyThe website for Irish women Read more ⮕

It Started With A Dress: A Not So Welcome Weight LossThe website for Irish women Read more ⮕

James Middleton and wife Alizée welcome their first child togetherJames Middleton and his wife Alizée have welcomed their first child together. The couple were spotted with their newborn in Notting Hill. Read more ⮕