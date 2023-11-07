The Jinx: A True Crime Documentary

Widely considered to be one of the best true crime documentaries ever made, The Jinx tells the story of Robert Durst; a real estate heir and murderer who almost got away with it all.

A suspect in the unsolved 1982 disappearance of his first wife Kathleen McCormack, the 2000 murder of his longtime friend Susan Berman, and the 2001 killing of his neighbour Morris Black, Durst was acquitted of murdering Black in 2003 and did not face significant further legal action… until 2015 when he appeared in, it ends with a clip of Durst in the washroom seemingly confessing to the murders. Still wearing a hot mic (that he didn’t realise was still on), Durst says, “”What the hell did I do? Killed them all, of course.” His participation in the documentary ultimately led to his conviction. In 2021, Durst was charged with the murder of Susan Berman and sentenced to life in prison without parole. He was also charged with McCormack’s disappearance shortly after his sentencing, but he died in 2022 of Covid-19 before a trial could begin. a follow-up to the 2015 HBO docuseries, which aided in Durst’s arrest for first-degree murder, will premiere next year. The six-episode continuation from filmmaker Andrew Jarecki is currently in production and will debut in 2024, HBO confirmed last week

