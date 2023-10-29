The Irish Times view on the situation in Gaza: vital that calls to stop fighting are heeded

A picture taken from Israel's southern city of Sderot shows smoke rising following Israeli bombardment in the north of the Gaza Strip on Sunday, amid ongoing battles between Israel and the Palestinian Hamas movement. (Photo by Jack Guez / AFP)The call by the United Nations General Assembly for “a sustained humanitarian truce leading to a cessation of hostilities” in Gaza is fully justified by the catastrophic collapse of everyday life there and the huge loss of life.

News that desperate Gaza civilians are breaking into UN relief warehouses to seize food is shameful proof that elementary provisions for the 2.3 million population have broken down. UN representatives speak the language of catastrophe to demand relief from the fighting and opportunities to replenish food, energy and health supplies.

Such a total victory will be impossible without an utterly unacceptable loss of civilian life, is dubious militarily and fails to appreciate the uncomfortable fact that Hamas is a social movement and a government as well as a military machine. To say this is neither to justify Hamas’s reprehensible terrorism against Israeli civilians nor to underestimate its reactionary and racist ideology. It is to say Hamas must not be confused with the Gazan public or Palestinian public opinion. headtopics.com

The UN General Assembly resolution passed on Friday did not mention Hamas; or Israel’s right to self-defence, even though most UN member-states voted for an amendment that would have inserted them. Its overall call for a humanitarian truce leading to a ceasefire nevertheless had the support of 120 members, with 14 voting against and 45 abstaining. The United States voted against and only eight European Union members were in favour, while 15 abstained.

These intense UN and EU diplomatic exchanges have clarified the issues polarising international opinion in an essential contribution to better understanding. It is now time to act on the calls for a humanitarian truce and a cessation of hostilities.

'What's happening in Gaza is happening in the dark' - Communications cut in GazaThe Israeli Government have cut internet and communications in Gaza overnight, meaning anything that happens there is "in darkness"

