The Irish Times view on the new US speaker of the House: Republicans captured by far right

The new Speaker of the US House of Representatives Mike Johnson : represents the irredentist hard right that ousted his predecessorThe election of Mike Johnson, a Trumpite election-denier, to the key role of Speaker of the House of Representatives, with the unanimous support of Republicans, marks the sad culmination of his party’s capture by the far right. It is also a sorry day for any prospect of bipartisan government or the ending of congressional gridlock.

Johnson represents the very irredentist hard right that ousted his predecessor, their one-time darling Kevin McCarthy, for being willing to do deals with Democrats. The little-known Louisiana lawyer, whose main contribution to politics was to lead congressional attempts to overturn the 2020 election of Joe Biden, is a deeply conservative evangelical, opposed to abortion rights, homosexuality and same-sex marriage. He is affiliated to a group of like-minded fiscal radicals who want to defund much of the country’s social safety net. He has been described as the most conservative speaker yet to occupy the office.

Although Johnson represents only a rump of his party in the House, the Republicans’ small majority means the Trumpites have an effective veto on nominations to the leadership position. What it will mean for the House’s ability to legislate remains, however, unclear. headtopics.com

Bringing an 18th century home in Brittany back to life: Irish woman captures the soul of historic homeSex is back in the movies, and the Irish have a lot to do with itJohnson has opposed further funding for Ukraine but the president’s astute tactical linkage of it with support for Israel may yet thwart hardline Republican opposition.

. The willingness of House Republican members to identify with his acolyte is likely, however, to prove important ammunition for Democrats as the presidential election intensifies. headtopics.com

Molly Martens and father Thomas return to court six years after being convicted of Jason Corbett’s murderMayo SFC final: Ballina Stephenites secure 37th title after low-scoring deciderDublin SHC final: Na Fianna leave no room for doubt as they finally reach promised land

Black & Irish: Celebrating Black Irish Legends, Trailblazers and Everyday HeroesComing-of-age stories encourage readers to define themselves on their own terms Read more ⮕

The Irish Times Halloween prize quiz: 50 scary questions to test your general knowledgePuzzle your way through the half-term break with Eoin Butler’s questions of sport, people, news and more Read more ⮕

How to solve the Irish Times Crosaire crossword: A beginners’ guide to cryptic codesLike any skill, solving cryptic puzzles can be learned with practice, repetition and perseverance Read more ⮕

The Irish Times view on the Liffey: a river that defines DublinThere is no sweeter view of Dublin, looking east in the early morning or west at evening time, than the play of sunlight on the river Read more ⮕

Crosaire TikToker Aifric Gallagher: ‘It’s like learning a new language’The teacher and linguist creates TikToks that solve clues from The Irish Times cryptic puzzle Read more ⮕

David McWilliams: Icelandic women went on strike this week. Irish women should follow suitDavid McWilliams: Irish woman still take home less pay than men and this is despite the fact that Irish women are better educated than Irish men Read more ⮕