The Irish Times view on housing Ukrainian refugees: a new phase in the crisis

Minister for Children, Equality, Disability, Integration and Youth Roderic O’Gorman and Minister for Housing, Local Government and Heritage Darragh O’Brien.
His comments followed reports of heated exchanges at Cabinet over Minister for Integration Roderic O’Gorman’s proposal to limit State-provided accommodation for new arrivals from Ukraine to just 90 days in new reception centres. Among those expressing opposition were Minister for Housing Darragh O’Brien and Tánaiste Micheál Martin.
A Cabinet committee on Ukraine has been told that Ireland’s pipeline of suitable premises is not at a scale sufficient to meet projected demand. The committee also heard that the State’s provision of services should “more closely align” with the approach of other EU member states, many of which set a time limit on accommodation for refugees. headtopics.com
That point was echoed by the Taoiseach, who also suggested some Ukrainians who had been living safely in other parts of western Europe may subsequently have come to Ireland because of the better welfare supports available here. The concept of a “pull factor” is not without controversy but the Government appears confident that up to one third of Ukrainian arrivals may be coming here for that reason.Patrick Kielty’s Late Late Show: The host is excellent. Everything else...
If the current system is to change, it will require a great deal of nuance and sensitivity to the specific needs of vulnerable people who have travelled thousands of miles in search of safety. Children, parents and the elderly form a large proportion of those who have fled the war in Ukraine. They have usually been warmly welcomed into communities across the country. Any new system must seek to maintain that good record. headtopics.com