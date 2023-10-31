The Irish Times view on Dublin’s water problems: time to address the deficits

The two separate challenges of building flood defences and ensuring water security are both symptomatic of the State’s failure over many years to match economic and population growth with parallel investment in vital infrastructure. Seawalls and sanitation systems initially constructed in the 19th century have fallen well below the needs of a much larger population which is now entering into a period of rapid climate change.

