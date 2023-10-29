On this episode of Talking History: Patrick Geoghegan hosts a special Halloween edition where we find out about how Dracula was created, the character and the book's remarkable longevity, and why we have such a fascination with horror. Joining Patrick to discuss is the great, grand nephew of Bram Stoker, Dacre Stoker.

We also trace back the Irish origins of Halloween with Dr. Catherine Healy, Historian-in-residence, EPIC Museum.On this episode of Talking History: Patrick Geoghegan hosts a special Halloween edition where we find out about how Dracula was created, the character and the book's remarkable longevity, and why we have such a fascination with horror. Joining Patrick to discuss is the great, grand nephew of Bram Stoker, Dacre Stoker.

How to be a mythologist: Immerse yourself in Irish folklore and legends this HalloweenGemma Tipton offers a beginner’s guide to taking up a new cultural pursuit Read more ⮕

The Irish Times Halloween prize quiz: 50 scary questions to test your general knowledgePuzzle your way through the half-term break with Eoin Butler’s questions of sport, people, news and more Read more ⮕

Black & Irish: Celebrating Black Irish Legends, Trailblazers and Everyday HeroesComing-of-age stories encourage readers to define themselves on their own terms Read more ⮕

David McWilliams: Icelandic women went on strike this week. Irish women should follow suitDavid McWilliams: Irish woman still take home less pay than men and this is despite the fact that Irish women are better educated than Irish men Read more ⮕

Cork Jazz Festival in pictures: City hosts variety of international and Irish music talentCelebrating its 45th year, artists performed for an estimated 100,000 visitors Read more ⮕

Halloween safety tips for pets: How can I keep my dog calm and happy during fireworks?Dogs commonly find the sound of fireworks terrifying because of their highly sensitive hearing, but there are ways to make the experience more bearable for them Read more ⮕