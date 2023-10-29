The Irish connection to an illustrious wine family in Bordeaux

Lilian Sartorius Barton is the ninth generation of the Barton family to live and work in Bordeaux. The family relocated there in 1725, but have always maintained a close connection with Ireland. Originally proprietors of the négociant house of Barton & Guestier, today the family own Château Léoville Barton and Château Langoa Barton, two of the finest properties in Saint-Julien, one of the leading communes in the Médoc.

These were purchased by Hugh Barton in the early 19th century, and have the longest ownership by the same family of any of the leading properties in Bordeaux. A more recent acquisition is Château Mauvesin-Barton in Moulis., the wines from both Châteaux, as well as La Réserve de Léoville-Barton (the second wine of Léoville) gained a huge following in Ireland.

He also disdained the over-ripe, high alcohol wines that were fashionable with others, preferring wines with elegance and restraint. Both properties were classified as Grands Crus Classés in 1855. Lêoville is officially a second growth and Langoa a third growth, but these days both are of equal quality. The two chateaux are located on opposite sides of the same road. headtopics.com

Chateaux Léoville and Langoa Barton are made using a traditional Médoc blend of roughly 70 per cent cabernet sauvignon, 20 per cent merlot and 10 per cent cabernet franc. The wines have classic Saint-Julien flavours of blackcurrant, cassis, lead pencil, cedar and tobacco. They are made to last.

Sir Anthony died in 2022 at the age of 92. Lilian Sartorius Barton, her husband Michel and two children now run the family business. When I speak to Lilian, the 2023 harvest has just finished. She is reluctant to be drawn on the quality of the vintage. “We have been pretty busy as ever. I think it’s going to be good; the grapes are of good quality, but it will take a while to decipher it all. Generally speaking, we are very happy. headtopics.com

Black & Irish: Celebrating Black Irish Legends, Trailblazers and Everyday HeroesComing-of-age stories encourage readers to define themselves on their own terms Read more ⮕

David McWilliams: Icelandic women went on strike this week. Irish women should follow suitDavid McWilliams: Irish woman still take home less pay than men and this is despite the fact that Irish women are better educated than Irish men Read more ⮕

Dublin Marathon: Defending Irish champions to miss event this weekendCourtney McGuire, who finished third overall last year, and Martin Hoare, who placed seventh, withdraw from race Read more ⮕

Win a fabulous weekend break for two in CorkThe website for Irish women Read more ⮕

Police investigating I’m A Celeb over fears non-native creatures are escapingThe website for Irish women Read more ⮕

Broke, Hungry And Living Off Charity – Seems Like Many Irish Aren’t Living The Dream Down UnderThe website for Irish women Read more ⮕