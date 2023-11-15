The Importance of the G20

If the G20 did not exist, we would have to invent it. Some would counter that the world is so divided that this grouping is unworkable. Yet this fact merely makes the G20, or something like it, even more essential: one does not have to talk to people one already agrees with. A still stronger justification for its existence is that we are no longer able to live in isolated pockets: the health of our planet and our economy depends on our co-operation.

Since global challenges are more pressing than ever, so is the need to work together in such a group. The question then is not whether we need the G20, but how best to use i

