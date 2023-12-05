The Importance of Retaining Access to Cash Payments

Despite the 'cashless creep' in many sectors, there have been policy moves to ensure businesses must still accept cash payments. The recent removal, or attempted removal, of the choice to pay in cash by some service providers, has led to increased awareness of the importance of retaining access to and acceptance of cash for an inclusive society.

The National Driver Licence Service, the GAA, the National Ploughing Championships, Irish Rail and the NCT have all come under fire for restricting or removing the acceptance of cash payments, with some subsequent rowing back. We don’t have to look too far to find what might be termed a ‘cashless creep’ in other services, such as some short-term carparks, festivals, laundrettes in garage forecourts and some public toilets. Some services carry a ‘cash premium’, meaning it is sometimes more expensive to pay with cash. A particular case in point is the TFI Leap Card, which offers transport fares of up to 30% cheaper than if paying with cash





