The Importance of Language in My Family

My father is 92 and my mother is 80, and I consider myself very lucky to be at the age of 58, and to still have both my parents. My parents were both Dublin Irish speakers. When my father was nine, he decided he wanted to go to Ring College to learn Irish and then he changed his name from Harry Brennan to Anraí Ó Bhraonáin. My twin girls, who have just turned 33, did all their schooling as Gaeilge and continue to use Irish in their lives.

My middle child is in France and speaks French, so she’s a chapter of her own. And then with my wife Síona I have a nine-year-old daughter, who goes to the local gaelscoil and speaks Irish. Our eleven-year-old son is autistic, so it was suggested he stick to one language. He’s now annoyed he doesn’t speak Irish





