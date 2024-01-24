The Importance of Co-Parenting for Children's Well-being

Breakups are tough, but a breakup when kids are involved brings about a whole other set of circumstances to navigate. The idea of co-parenting can be difficult, both logistically and mentally, but it can be done harmoniously, says Dympna McAloon. The Conscious Uncoupling Certified Coach explains: “The well-being of the children is the priority and they become the North Star for parents to stay on course so that children feel safe and loved.

” A divorce or separation can be traumatic for all, especially for children, therefore it’s important that they feel a sense of safety and contentment. It’s important too to note that co-parenting can take many shapes and forms. While the most common example of co-parenting happens in the wake of a breakup of a romantic partnership, the term can also be used to describe any two individuals jointly raising a child, even if they are not necessarily the biological parents or have not been romantically involve





