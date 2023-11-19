The Impact of Vatican II on the Irish Catholic Church

In the years after the Second Vatican Council (1962-5), a lecturer in Maynooth College paused for routine questions.

A voice pondered out loud: ‘Was the vision of Vatican II really appropriate for the Irish Catholic Church?’ The lecturer, by repute not the most liberal of theologians, paused for a moment and delivered a short, robust instruction: ‘The Pope and the bishops of the world gathered in a general council of the church for Catholics, the highest teaching authority there is, and when a series of documents are voted through by 90-plus per cent majorities, that’s it. Period.’ The lecturer was Rev Professor Kevin McNamara, later bishop of Kerry and later again Archbishop of Dublin. McNamara, traditional and conservative but loyal to a fault simply accepted the logic that God had spoken though the vision and documents of Vatican II. We all did. The Great Council represented change and the promise of new structures of operation and governance that would flesh out its vision of ‘a people’s church





🏆92. IrishTimes » We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

IRİSHTİMES: Differences between American bishops and Vatican put US Church on verge of schismThe differences between American bishops and the Vatican under Pope Francis have become so great that it has placed the US Church on the verge of a schism. Some parishes in the United States have generated significant wealth, with one parish receiving nearly $7 million in revenue. In comparison, Dublin's Catholic archdiocese recorded an income of €5.2 million in 2021.

Source: IrishTimes | Read more »

IRİSHMİRROR: Irish trans activist backs Vatican over ‘amazing’ new lawRebecca, one of the first transgender women in Ireland to receive a female passport, told the Irish Sunday Mirror: “It’s amazing news. It’s about time.”

Source: IrishMirror | Read more »

IRİSHMİRROR: Irish community shocked after 'number of offertory envelopes stolen from church'Oughterard Church has said they will be investing in security measures following the alleged incident

Source: IrishMirror | Read more »

IRİSHMİRROR: Bradley Walsh's life off-screen - Irish ex, dancer wife and church devotionBlankety Blank presenter and former soap star Bradley Walsh has led an interesting life off-screen - here, we take a look at his famous ex, dancer wife and church devotion

Source: IrishMirror | Read more »

IRİSHTİMES: Bonhams to hold its first ever Irish sale on Irish soil this monthWith 57 offices worldwide, Dublin is now the 15th global selling location for the 230-year-old auction house

Source: IrishTimes | Read more »

STELLARMAGAZİNE: The Bear Season 3 Is Coming: Here's EYNTKSTELLAR Magazine, Irish Fashion, Irish Women's Magazine, Irish Beauty, shops in Ireland, celebrity news, glossy magazine, Fade Street, make-up tips, Irish style, Vip Magazine Group

Source: stellarmagazine | Read more »