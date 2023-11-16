The Impact of Air Pollution on Asthma Patients

September has been mild, and the fires haven’t been lit yet. When the temperature drops, as it will surely do at some stage, my lungs will know straight away. I am one of the roughly 8 per cent of the population that suffers from asthma, a debilitating, frightening condition that is responsible for 8,000 hospital admissions every year.

Like the poor canaries sent into the coal mine, the onset of wheezing and coughing signals that the air I’m breathing is polluted, whether from traffic or particulate matter from solid fuels or both together. I’m one of the lucky ones for whom medication works well, and I have never been hospitalised with the condition (though I do clock up additional GP visits). But for many people, asthma is a life-limiting and potentially fatal condition. One person a week dies from it. One in ten children suffer from it, with an average of five school days missed for every child each year

