The Illusion of Vacant Homes in Ireland

The great silver bullet of vacancy was an illusion all along and the latest tax returns, published by the Department of Finance, prove it. The notion that the State was sitting on tens of thousands of empty homes (they were thought to number 200,000 at one stage) while simultaneously mired in an unprecedented housing crisis whipped opposition politicians and others into a frenzy a few years back.

The controversy stemmed, however, from a very loose definition of the word, vacancy, and a misinterpretation of the data. It’s now thankfully been put to bed by the Department of Finance, which last week released the initial batch of returns from the Government’s new Vacant Homes Tax (VHT). They showed that just 3,000 properties – out of national stock 2.3 million – are liable for the tax. This is expected to net the exchequer a grand total of €3 million a year





IrishTimesBiz » / 🏆 6. in İE We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Homeowners allege developer ‘concealed’ likely noise from nearby factory, in legal actionMetalworks factory claims Glenveagh Homes ‘refused’ to notify people buying homes nearby of likely noise

Source: IrishTimes - 🏆 3. / 98 Read more »

Dublin 13 freehold industrial unit for sale with full vacant possession at €2.4mUnit 81A Baldoyle Industrial Estate extends to total area of 19,494sq ft and offers scope for dual-occupancy

Source: IrishTimesBiz - 🏆 6. / 77 Read more »

Key Department of Health posts lie vacant despite Covid-19 pandemic warningsNo one in HSE expressed interest in two deputy chief medical officer posts when they were advertised

Source: IrishTimes - 🏆 3. / 98 Read more »

Dozens of vacant buildings in Ireland amid housing crisisDozens of Garda stations, former Garda officers’ residences, dormant Met Eireann weather buildings and Coastguard stations are all lying vacant in the middle of a housing crisis. The Irish Mirror can reveal that the OPW (Office of Public Works) has 82 of these buildings vacant or idle at the moment. One of the buildings is potentially worth millions of euro on its own as its three stories occupies prime space at 44 and 45 O’Connell Street in Dublin.

Source: IrishMirror - 🏆 4. / 98 Read more »

Vacant Dublin council houses will remain ‘boarded up’ due to funding cuts, official saysSenior city council official says Department of Housing funding for refurbishing empty properties ‘constantly coming down’

Source: IrishTimes - 🏆 3. / 98 Read more »

Vacant property acquisitions scheme delivers just 900 unitsWhen it was established in 2017, the Housing Agency Acquisitions fund had a target of acquiring 1,600 units over four years

Source: IrishTimesBiz - 🏆 6. / 77 Read more »