the IDF have claimed responsibility for an attack on a refugee camp in Gaza

The Israel Defence Forces have claimed responsibility for the strike on the Jabaliya Refugee Camp in Gaza, claiming they were targeting a Hamas Commander. Speaking to Shane this morning was Bel Trew, International Correspondent for the Independent in Tel Aviv and Bushra Khalid, Oxfam Policy Leader in Jerusalem.

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

IRISHTIMES: Israel-Hamas conflict: Israeli special forces free hostage as ground offensive meets localised clashesIDF operations deepened within Gaza on Monday, with tanks active on strip’s coastal highway

Source: IrishTimes | Read more ⮕

IRISHTIMES: Hamas-Israel war: Palestinian Authority will not resume rule over Gaza when war ends, says ShtayyehPalestinian prime minister says there has to be a ‘genuine peace process’ which links West Bank and Gaza

Source: IrishTimes | Read more ⮕

NEWSTALKFM: UNRWA chief accuses Israel of 'collective punishment' in GazaPhilippe Lazzarini, the head of the UN agency for Palestinian refugees, said an entire population is being de-humanised

Source: NewstalkFM | Read more ⮕

RTENEWS: Fierce clashes in Gaza as Israel expands offensiveIsraeli troops and tanks attacked Gaza's main northern city from both sides today, three days after they began a major ground offensive in the Palestinian enclave that has drawn more international appeals for civilians to be protected.

Source: rtenews | Read more ⮕

IRISHTIMES: Israel-Hamas conflict: Air strike on Jabalia refugee camp in Gaza leaves 50 deadAttack by Israel condemned by Palestinian Authority, Jordan and Saudi Arabia as Egypt terms it ‘inhumane’ and a ‘blatant violation of international law’

Source: IrishTimes | Read more ⮕

IRISHTIMES: Israeli air strikes on Gaza refugee camp leave 50 dead as 11 Israeli soldiers killed in fightingSimon Coveney says Israel’s ‘approach in Gaza not consistent with international humanitarian law’

Source: IrishTimes | Read more ⮕