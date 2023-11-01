the IDF have claimed responsibility for an attack on a refugee camp in Gaza

HEAD TOPICS

The Israel Defence Forces have claimed responsibility for the strike on the Jabaliya Refugee Camp in Gaza, claiming they were targeting a Hamas Commander. Speaking to Shane this morning was Bel Trew, International Correspondent for the Independent in Tel Aviv and Bushra Khalid, Oxfam Policy Leader in Jerusalem.

