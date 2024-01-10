Christmas, 1970. In a remote boarding school in Massachusetts, curmudgeonly teacher Paul Hunnham (Paul Giamatti) is left to tend to the students that are holding over the holiday period. As some eventually leave on an impromptu skiing trip, Paul remains with the school's head chef, Mary (Da'vine Joy Randolph) and Angus Tully (Dominic Sessa), an angry student whose mother (Gillian Vigman) has effectively abandoned him in the school while she enjoys a honeymoon in St. Kitts.

Forced to live together, the trio begin to thaw their icy exteriors... From the opening credits, right through to the deliberate and intuitive casting, and on to the subtle production details, 'The Holdovers' is unmistakably a movie that is out of its own time. It's not to say that it's a period movie, like some sort of Merchant-Ivory drama or the like. Nobody's cracking jokes about sideburns or the like. No, 'The Holdovers' is a movie that looks, sounds, and feels as though it was made in 1970, but went unreleased until no





entertainmentIE » / 🏆 23. in İE We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Charlie Maher and Simone Collins star in Paul Duane's All You Need is DeathCharlie Maher and Simone Collins play a couple investigating obscure Irish folk songs in Paul Duane’s All You Need is Death. The film is set to be released later this year.

Source: IrishTimes - 🏆 3. / 98 Read more »

The Significance of Christmas Eve MassChristmas Eve mass holds a special place in the author's heart, despite their lapsed Catholicism.

Source: image_magazine - 🏆 17. / 59 Read more »

Man shot by Christmas Eve gunman dies in hospitalJason Hennessy Sr, who was shot by Tristan Sherry on Christmas Eve, has died in hospital after being in critical condition. Hennessy Sr was initially expected to survive but his condition worsened over the past week. Gardai are now preparing for further violence after his death.

Source: IrishMirror - 🏆 4. / 98 Read more »

Coffee Shops Share Christmas Sandwich RecipesSix coffee shops and lunch spots have shared their special Christmas sandwich recipes. The sandwiches have become popular and are now served all year round. This year, a new variation with Christmas stuffing is being introduced.

Source: TheGlossMag - 🏆 9. / 68 Read more »

Emotional Reunions at Dublin Airport as Families Gather for ChristmasFamilies and friends were reunited at Dublin Airport for Christmas, with emotions running high. The arrivals hall was filled with joy as loved ones touched down from various destinations. Christmas jumpers and Santa hats were worn as families reunited. Read more about a Dublin GAA star's Christmas engagement and the excitement of families coming together.

Source: IrishMirror - 🏆 4. / 98 Read more »

Believer proudly displays Christmas cribIn an age when Catholicism is something folks are either turning away from or apologising for, believer Emer O’Reilly-Hyland has decided to wear her member’s badge with honour.

Source: image_magazine - 🏆 17. / 59 Read more »