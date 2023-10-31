The History of Ireland's Witch Trials

When you think of witchtrials, you may think of those in Salem, but did you know, we they took place here in Ireland, too?Niamh Boyce is an author who has been writing about this in her book 'Her Kind –The gripping story of Ireland’s first witch hunt' and she joined Sean to discuss...

