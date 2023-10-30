The Harry Styles Hashtag That Is A Lot More Sinister Than It Seems

Fans have taken to Twitter in a frenzy following a series of threatening tweets made towards Harry Styles from an account which has now been suspended.

The person behind the account threatened to shoot Harry while he is performing on stage in New Jersey on Wednesday, August 5th.One of the disturbing tweets said: “I Made This Account To Let Everyone Know That Harry Styles Will Die, August 5th 2015, At MetLife Stadium”.

Fans have now rallied together on Twitter under the #BeCarefulHarry hashtag in the hopes that security will be heightened at the event in lieu of the threats.The Twitter user, Derek, who is responsible for the tweets has claimed that Harry “ruined” his little sister and has also said that the hashtag will not deter him. headtopics.com

He wrote: “You Idiots Think That A Stupid Trend like #HarryBeCareful Can Stop What’s Going To Happen…Harry Styles Will Die and No one Will be Able To Stop It.

VIDEO: Calling All 1D Fans – Harry Styles’ Cousin Auditions For X FactorThe website for Irish women Read more ⮕

One Direction’s Harry Styles Supports Perrie Edwards After Her Split With Zayn MalikThe website for Irish women Read more ⮕

Harry Potter Author J.K. Rowling Admits That Harry and Hermione Should Have Ended Up TogetherThe website for Irish women Read more ⮕

20 questions we have for Harry and Meghan now that they’re engagedThe website for Irish women Read more ⮕

Meghan and Harry are wearing matching bracelets in Africa, and they have a special meaningMeghan and Harry are wearing matching bracelets in Africa, and they have a special meaning. Read more ⮕

Kate left 'unrecognisable' after Harry and Meghan bombshells, expert saysIn the days after Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's explosive interview with Oprah Winfrey, Prince William and Kate Middleton carried out a royal engagement - and were seen looking very different Read more ⮕