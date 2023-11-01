The Greatest Escape? Frank McNally on one man’s mission to make a movie about the Catalpa Rescue

So when he joined the British army in 1853, to avoid arrest, he adopted a more anglified pseudonym. Under that, he soldiered in India for a time before going native again and joining the Fenians in 1864.

But this turbulent man of action would go down in history for, of all things, writing a letter. He was nine years into his sentence at Fremantle in Western Australia, worn down by work and despairing of release, when he wrote to the Fenian leader John Devoy, by then a journalist in New York.All That Glit – Frank McNally on the ancient origins of a slippery wordIn a detail sure to appeal to the recipient, Wilson even gave the letter a headline: “A Voice from the Tomb”.

So, through the Clann na Gael organisation of Irish republicans in the US, he raised thousands of dollars for a rescue attempt and entrusted another journalist, Boston-based John Boyle O’Reilly – who had been transported on the same ship as Wilson but later escaped – to buy a ship.

An undercover Fenian, John J Breslin, was meanwhile preparing the ground in Fremantle, posing as an empire enthusiast and investor while liaising with Wilson and scoping out the prison. The jail itself was impregnable, he concluded. But crucially, the Fenian prisoners were by now engaged in daily work projects outside.

They rowed overnight, surviving a severe storm, to reach Catalpa next morning. But a British steamer soon reached it too, with a 12-pound gun against which the whaler was defenceless. Despite his prison ordeal, McNally aka Wilson went on to live long enough as a free man then in 1920, still in New York, he met Éamon de Valera during his US tour to secure support for an Irish Republic.

