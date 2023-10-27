The gorgeous €16 Zara top that I’m stockpiling because it’s just so GOOD

The festive season is fast approaching and while we’re all about the glitter and sparkle, you still need a few bits for daywear, tops for jeans and the like.

The good news is I’ve found an amazing bargain and the best bit with this Zara top, there are four different options to choose from.There’s the fab monochrome option which initially caught my eye but the brown option, gold in the right light, is also fab.

It would be a perfect alternative to the usual red and green festive choices and we’re already imaging it with jeans and layered gold jewellery – the perfect casual-chic ensemble.It’s been styled with black jeans here, such an easy outfit but a top like this is so versatile and would be fab in spring worn with faded jeans. headtopics.com

There’s also a monochrome leopard print style, another item that would be so easy to throw on days when you literally can’t find anything to wear – we’ve all been there. It also comes in a black and white polka-dot version and a red and black print too with all four options still in stock at the time of writing.

Zara is seriously impressive at the minute and our wishlist is getting longer by the day thanks to the delicious array of party dresses and winter boots. The velvet dress pictured below would be the ideal choice for Christmas Day, note the festive green shade. Priced at €39.95, it features the puff sleeves we’re all so mad about right now. headtopics.com

Velvet, sequins, glitter, ruching, satin – party season is in full swing at the Spanish retailer and we can't get enough.

