The glamour! Harry and Meghan holiday with the Clooneys in Lake Como

According to reports, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle recently holidayed with Amal and George Clooney in their Lake Como villa.By all accounts, it was a relaxing break with the royal couple meeting George and Amal’s twins, Ella and Alexander, for the first time.

Apparently, Ocean’s Eleven actor George and Harry played some basketball while Saturday was a grand affair with a dinner held for 15 special guests at the villa. To allow the couple to relax away from paparazzi, there was a strong security presence at the villa, headed up by the local police force.Although Meghan and Harry have stayed out of the public eye for a few weeks, the couple will make a public appearance next Wednesday.

Kensington Palace announced some of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s upcoming engagements yesterday with one due to take place on the 29 August.in London’s West End in support of Sentebale, a charity that ” supports the mental health and wellbeing of children and young people affected by HIV in Lesotho and Botswana”. headtopics.com

