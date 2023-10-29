The ghostly finger: If you’ve ever heard a voice that wasn’t there, this could be why

'All of us hallucinate – at certain times, like if you’re tired, you’ll hallucinate more, for instance – and some people are more prone to do so'. They didn’t use LSD or sensory deprivation chambers. Instead, they sat people in a chair and asked them to push a button that, a fraction of a second later, caused a rod to gently press their back. After a few rounds, the volunteers got the creeping sense of someone behind them.

Hearing voices is more common than you might think, said Pavo Orepic, a postdoctoral researcher at the University of Geneva and an author of the new paper. In surveys, scientists have discovered that many people without a psychiatric diagnosis – perhaps 5-10 per cent of the general population – report having heard a disembodied voice at some point in their lives.

In the new study, as in earlier work, Dr Orepic and his collaborators had volunteers sit in a chair and push the button that caused the rod to touch their backs. During some sessions, there was no delay between the push and the touch, while others had a half-second delay – enough time to give volunteers that feeling that someone was nearby.

The study found that when people were already experiencing the peculiar feeling of a ghostly presence, they were more likely to say they had heard a voice when there was none. What’s more, hearing a nonexistent voice was more likely if, earlier in the experiment, they had heard bursts of noise with someone else’s voice in them. headtopics.com

