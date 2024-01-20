The Future of Electric Cars in Cities

'My bet is that, in cities at least, the e-car won’t be the vehicle of the future. I suspect it will keep falling further behind e-bikes, e-mopeds and e-scooters'





IrishTimesBiz » / 🏆 6. in İE We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Electric scooter and bike batteries pose fire risk, warns Dublin Fire BrigadeDublin Fire Brigade warns that batteries used in electric scooters and bikes are a growing fire trend internationally and can be explosive when faulty. They urge caution in leaving them unattended or charging them improperly.

Source: IrishTimes - 🏆 3. / 98 Read more »

The Ford e-Transit: A Comfortable and Powerful All-Electric VanThe Ford e-Transit is an all-electric version of the motoring icon. It offers good range, charging capabilities, and advanced technology. The electric van provides a comfortable and quiet driving experience, with no engine noise or vibrations. It is also powerful and capable of hauling heavy loads effortlessly.

Source: aaroadwatch - 🏆 22. / 51 Read more »

Uncertain Future for Munster SquadSeveral key players in the Munster squad, including Peter O’Mahony, Conor Murray, and Keith Earls, may leave by the start of next season. Their contracts are due to expire, leaving their futures uncertain.

Source: The42_ie - 🏆 5. / 86 Read more »

AI Dominates in Davos as Samsung Touts It as the Future of MobileConnected newsletter: AI dominates in Davos as Samsung touts it as the future of mobile. Connected at the Business Post is your source for the news that matters in technology and innovation, all told from an Irish perspective. Get Charlie Taylor’s Connected newsletter to your inbox each Friday to read the innovation and technology stories that matter to Irish business.

Source: businessposthq - 🏆 8. / 71 Read more »

Laura Woods open to full-time TV presenting after co-hosting The Today ShowLaura Woods, who filled in for Sinead Kennedy on The Today Show, says she would consider a full-time return to TV presenting in the future.

Source: RSVPMagazine - 🏆 7. / 76 Read more »

Tim Magee's Daydreams of Holidays and Giggling RatsTim Magee daydreams about future holidays while pondering the idea of rats laughing. He shares his thoughts and experiences of being awake in his 50s during a January morning.

Source: TheGlossMag - 🏆 9. / 68 Read more »