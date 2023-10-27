The Frustration Of Renting In Ireland Is Summed Up Perfectly In This Fake House Advertisement

With property prices soaring and competition for houses increasing by the day, trying to find a place to hang your hat can be extremely frustrating.

One renter has obviously reached the end of their tether with the Irish rental market this week, and expressed their annoyance by posting this fake ad onthat will probably ring very true for anyone who has been looking for a place to live over the last few months.

The full ad from landlord ‘Al Bundy’ for the house on 1 Dame Street, Dublin 2 reads: “Double room to rent – which would suit a person who enjoys jumping through nonsensical hoops and red tape. “The house is in an excellent location and, much like a dating profile, looks nothing like the pictures. Arranging viewings for Tuesday two weeks ago so most likely the room is already gone by the time you are reading this but the ad is still up. headtopics.com

“No males, no females, no couples, no rent allowance, no students, no animals, no smiling (in the communal areas),” it continues. “This is a quiet home so no night owls, in fact no noise after 9pm at all. Seeking professionals only, preferably Monday to Friday tenants who will spend as little time in the house as possible but still cough up the rent.”

“Speaking of the rent, I know I ticked €500 but that is for the green recycling bin out the back. The rent for the shared double room is €750 per month with a deposit of €986 which I just pulled out of my backside. headtopics.com

“Bills are shared equally but some tenants are more equal than others. The room itself is cosy. By that I mean that it isn’t big enough to swing a cat, which is actually ideal as there are no pets allowed.

