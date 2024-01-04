The Ford e-Transit: A Comfortable and Powerful All-Electric Van

The Ford e-Transit is an all-electric version of the motoring icon. It is a large panel van, with good range, good charging and some great tech inside. To the untrained eye, the E-Transit is indistinguishable to the Diesel version. Eagle-eyed viewers will notice a slightly different grille and some flashes of colour to signal it’s an EV. Otherwise, it looks pretty much the same. The all-electric version is incredibly comfortable to drive in comparison to regular Diesel vans.

The electric motor has no gears, so it’s just the accelerator and the brake pedal. It is also much more quiet so you don’t get any engine noise or vibrations. You also don’t get that bit of lurching as you move up the gears when accelerating. The van is also quite powerful, and will easily haul around heavy loads. Thanks to the instant torque, you never find yourself struggling to get into the power ban





