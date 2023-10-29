The first trailer for Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald is here

It will explore the monstrous dark wizard’s attempts as he tries to create an army of pure-blooded witches and wizards that will rule over all of the nomaj – or non-magical – folks.

The action will move from New York to Paris, as Newt Scamander teams up with the young Albus Dumbledore – his favourite Hogwarts professor – to bring down Grindelwald once and for all.is the second in a series of five planned films, all set in the magical world created by J.K. Rowling – and taking place before the Boy Who Lived was born.

Eddie Redmayne will reprise his role as Newt Scamander, while Katherine Waterston, Dan Fogler and Alison Sudol are also all returning. Johnny Depp will play the dark wizard Gellert Grindelwald, while Jude Law will play Albus Dumbledore.Feature-homepageWatching Hallmark movies is good for your healthDaniel O’Donnell is latest celeb tipped to join Dancing With The StarsFamous WAG and presenter tipped to replace Holly Willoughby on This MorningGiovanni Pernice’s future on Strictly revealed after shock departure headtopics.com

Community trying to heal after murder of two gay menTeresa Mannion visits Sligo town in the aftermath of Yousef Palani's murders of Aidan Moffitt and Michael Snee, crimes deemed the most brutal homophobic attacks in the history of the State. Read more ⮕

Kieran meets James Blunt: ‘The magic of music’ and not taking yourself too seriouslyJames Blunt is a fantastic musician and has been in the industry for around 20 years, receiving over 5 grammy nominations for his work. His new album ‘Who... Read more ⮕

Irish actress Caitríona Balfe welcomes her first childIrish actress Caitríona Balfe has returned to Instagram to share the news that she has given birth to a baby boy. Read more ⮕

Well This is It. Zayn Malik Has Released His First Solo Single.The website for Irish women Read more ⮕

Lewis Hamilton makes Mexico GP prediction in first race after disqualificationThe United States Grand Prix ended in disappointment for Lewis Hamilton as he suffered a post-race disqualification but he has a chance for redemption in Mexico Read more ⮕

Nipples and Stumbles: the First Dancing on Ice Elimination Is One to RememberThe website for Irish women Read more ⮕