The first look at Meryl Streep in Big Little Lies is here

Which is why it’s no wonder that everyone was sent into a frenzy this week with Nicole Kidman’s latest look behind-the-scenes – which showed none other than Meryl Streep.

The photo, shared on Thursday, shows Meryl, Nicole and Cameron and Nicolas Crovetti – the twins who play Celeste’s sons Josh and Max – cuddled up around an iPad.that the Oscar winning actress was joining the series as Mary Louise Wright, Celeste’s mother-in-law (and Perry’s mum).

According to the casting description, Mary Louise arrives in Monterey “concerned for the well-being of her grandchildren” and “searching for answers” about the death of her son, Perry (Alexander Skarsgard). headtopics.com

The role of Mary Louise was actually written for Meryl in particular – so much so that the character and the Oscar winner even share the same first name. Liane Moriarty explained to the Daily Telegraph how she first approached the producers about casting the role – and the how it came to be.

“I was about half way through and I was talking to the producers and I said, I’ve got this role of Perry’s mother and … not quite believing my own audacity, I’d like Meryl to play this character. “And the producers were laughing at me because they were saying, ‘You’ve become so Hollywood,’ as in, picking up the phone and saying, ‘Get me Meryl.’ headtopics.com

“They were teasing me… but then they were saying, it’s not beyond the realm of possibilities because Nicole and Meryl are friends.

