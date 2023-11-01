The findings of the latest AIB manufacturing survey

Oliver Mangan the Chief Economist from AIB joined Joe this morning.The lion's share of manufacturing in this country stems from the pharmaceutical sector. But huge exporters such as Pfizer are now seeing a clear decline in sales as demand for the COVID vaccine drops, that’s having a direct impact on our manufacturing data and has been reflected in the latest AIB survey.
RTEBUSINESS: Pfizer quiet about Irish operations as it posts Q3 lossPharmaceutical giant Pfizer has remained tight-lipped about how a $3.5 billion global cost-cutting plan might impact its operations in Ireland as it published its third quarter results.
