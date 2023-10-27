The Film Podcast – Episode VI: Return Of The Nordi

Every week, in a beautiful display of peace and harmony, the Her.ie and JOE.ie offices unite to record a wonderful film podcast with all the latest movie news, releases and general ranting.

This week, resident office fancy dan Adrian Collins, Sue ‘Baby Hands’ Murphy and token Northern lackey Eoghan Doherty discuss the following releases:starring Idris ‘face it, I’m much cooler than you’ll ever be’ Elba; and the hot mess that isThere’s also a look back at the unashamed binging that took place over the festive period – binging of the delicious viewing kind that is, not the delicious eating kind – as the team discuss the TV shows that seasonally satisfied them the most including the...

Read more:

Herdotie »

Stacey and Kush To Kiss Again In Upcoming Episode of EastEndersThe website for Irish women Read more ⮕

5 MAJOR things we took away from the very first episode of Love Island AustraliaLads, that was dramatic. While it was only the first episode and there's another six weeks to go, things are heating up fast. Read more ⮕

Miley Cyrus posts tribute to Hannah Montana to mark 13 YEARS since episode oneThe website for Irish women Read more ⮕

Love Island fans are calling the show a ‘fix’ after last night’s episodeIn Friday night's Love Island episode, the Islanders were told they had to secretly select the least compatible couple. Read more ⮕

Could a Supreme Court decision have huge implications for the gig economy here?Inside Business podcast with Ciarán Hancock Read more ⮕

The Dave Moore Podcast: Chicken Fillet Rolls And Eggs On CarrotsRumours that this podcast was recorded around our lunchtime are unconfirmed. Find out what makes a good salad, what veg is missing and why one of the team ha... Read more ⮕