“The female gaze is brilliant:” Why Phoebe Dynevor is proud of Bridgerton’s sex scenes

The actor, who played Daphne Bridgerton in the new Shondaland production, says that the scenes are particularly important to show her character’s development as the narrative progresses.

“She’s thinking if I’m uncomfortable then I must be doing something right,” says Dynevor. “When we meet her she’s thinking if she’s conforming to social expectations that’ll help her find a match.” “As a woman you’re expected to be that way. If your husband’s comfortable then you’re doing well. That’s why it’s important for audiences to see , it transcends that time period.”

Demand for intimacy coordinators rose in the wake of Harvey Weinstein's sexual abuse cases and the subsequent #MeToo movement. Many performers spoke out saying that they did not feel protected during intimate scenes and that they had, in some cases, been taken advantage of.

“It is important for Daphne’s sexual awakening and the empowerment that comes with that,” she says. “She’s finding her voice and her sexuality. It was such an important aspect to the story and we worked with an incredible intimacy coordinator who allowed us to feel comfortable.

Dynevor adds that the series’ portrayal of sex often shifts the power from men to women – a portrayal of the Victorian era that is next to non existent in popular culture.

